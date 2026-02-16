403
Kuwait Social Security Signs Document To Transfer 706,000 Sqm Land In Al-Rai Area
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- The Public Institution for Social Security signed on Sunday an official document with the Ministry of Finance to transfer ownership of a 706,000-square-meter plot in the Al-Rai area to the institution.
According to a press statement, the signing is in accordance with Law No. 4 of 2022, Article 4, which stipulates that "the public treasury shall settle the institution's actuarial deficit by a ministerial decision with a minimum of KD 500 million (around USD 1.6 billion) at the beginning of each fiscal year, starting April 1, 2022, either in cash or in kind, until full settlement of the actuarial deficit."
The land acquisition is coordinated with the Kuwait Municipality and the Ministry of Justice, serving as a direct step to support the institution's investment plans and provide a new area for effective future projects that enhance growth and expand its operations, the statement added.
The signing of the land transfer document also marks the start of planning for strategic projects aimed at strengthening the institution's financial sustainability.
The document was signed by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance Aseel Al-Munaifi, Acting Director General of the Public Institution for Social Security Khalid Al-Mudhaf, in the presence of Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice Awatif Al-Sanad and other relevant authorities. (end)
