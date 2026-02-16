403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait-Based Charity Doles Out 1,300 Food Baskets To Impoverished Egyptians
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait-based Namma charity on Sunday distributed some 1,300 food baskets to needy families across the Egyptian capital Cairo in a gracious deed ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
The initiative, held in conjunction with Egypt's Orman Association, aims to lend a helping hand to impoverished families with the holy month of Ramadan right around the corner, Kuwait's ambassador to Cairo Ghanem Al-Ghanem told KUNA.
The charitable initiative is an annual program organized by Namma charity, which primarily entails providing food aid to those most in need, said the charity's development and relief department chief Khaled Al-Shemmari.
On the contents of the food baskets doled out to Egyptian families, he said it contains basic staples that are found in every household during the holy month of Ramadan, citing that similar aid will also be distributed to other Egyptian governorates.
Hailing the all-encompassing aid, Orman Association's deputy chief Mahmoud Fouad said that the Egyptian charity is working alongside multiple Kuwaiti aid bodies to prop up "humanitarian work" in Egypt. (end)
asm
The initiative, held in conjunction with Egypt's Orman Association, aims to lend a helping hand to impoverished families with the holy month of Ramadan right around the corner, Kuwait's ambassador to Cairo Ghanem Al-Ghanem told KUNA.
The charitable initiative is an annual program organized by Namma charity, which primarily entails providing food aid to those most in need, said the charity's development and relief department chief Khaled Al-Shemmari.
On the contents of the food baskets doled out to Egyptian families, he said it contains basic staples that are found in every household during the holy month of Ramadan, citing that similar aid will also be distributed to other Egyptian governorates.
Hailing the all-encompassing aid, Orman Association's deputy chief Mahmoud Fouad said that the Egyptian charity is working alongside multiple Kuwaiti aid bodies to prop up "humanitarian work" in Egypt. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment