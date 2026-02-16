403
Kuwaiti Riders Dominate Second Round Of Dubai Marine Sports Event
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Salem Al-Methen
DUBAI, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Sea Sports Club athletes achieved distinguished results on Sunday during the second round of the Dubai International Marine Sports Championship.
Kuwaiti champion Yousef Al-Abdulrazzaq clinched first place in the (RA GP1) category, reaffirming his strong presence and competitive edge.
In the (RA GP4 Spark), Kuwaiti riders continued their dominance, with Ahmad Al-Khudhari taking first place, Shahin Ramadhan finishing second, and Fawaz Al-Mukaimi securing third, earning the Kuwaiti team three top podium spots in the category.
Director of the Engines Committee at Kuwait Sea Sports Club Ibrahim Ramadhan told KUNA, following the award ceremony, that the achievement reflects the advanced level reached by the club's athletes and the significant efforts exerted in preparing them for international competitions.
He affirmed the club's commitment to further developing the athletes' technical readiness to secure more honorable results in upcoming events.
Ramadhan dedicated the achievement to Kuwait, its leadership, government, and people, expressing pride in the results that raise Kuwait's name high in international sporting arenas.
The Dubai International Jet Ski Championship kicked off on Saturday and concluded in Dubai and was organized by the Dubai International Marine Club and featured competitors from several countries across various categories in a highly competitive atmosphere. (end)
