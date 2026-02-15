UAE Residents Buying, Renting Homes Closer To Workplaces Due To Rising Traffic

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) People in the UAE prefer residential communities for buying and renting that are closer to their workplaces and offer key amenities, such as schools, gyms, and shopping, in order to avoid rising traffic challenges.

Since living closer to the office has“moved from being a convenience to a priority,” residents are willing to compromise on space and pay higher prices to be closer to their offices, as it enhances their productivity and saves time in commuting.

According to the TomTom Traffic Index, motorists in Dubai spent more hours on the roads in 2025, as the average travel time for a 10-kilometre drive increased to 19.1 minutes, up from 13.7 minutes in 2024. The increase was driven by a growing population, which resulted in more vehicles on the road.

It found that the average distance driven in 15 minutes was 7.8 kilometres last year, 0.2 km less than the previous year. Similarly, amid growing traffic in the city, the average speed during rush hour was 26.3 kilometres per hour in 2025, 1 km slower than in 2024.

Compromising on space, price

Harrison Rackham-Beadle, sales director of haus & haus, said as the UAE's population continues to grow, it poses a challenge for many tenants to commute as they have to spend hours travelling to work.

“It's no secret that traffic congestion is increasingly influencing where residents in Dubai choose to live. For those commuting daily into Dubai, being close to the workplace is becoming a higher priority, even if it means compromising on space or price. That said, flexible and remote working arrangements do give some tenants the freedom to prioritise lifestyle, amenities and community over commute times; so it really depends on individual working parameters,” he added.

According to the Inrix Global Traffic Report, Dubai motorists lost 45 hours to traffic in 2025, up from 35 hours in 2024.

For commuters between Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Yogesh Bulchandani, CEO and founder of Sunrise Capital, said the impact is even more severe as approximately 460 hours are lost annually in traffic, equivalent to 60 working days.

“This translates directly into buyer behaviour. In many ways, time has become the ultimate luxury.”

Ahmed Hashish, head of sales, HRE Development, said over the past year, there has been a noticeable shift in buyer behaviour where proximity to work has moved from being a convenience to a priority.

“Time has become one of the most valuable currencies in the UAE, and long commute times are pushing residents to reassess what quality of life really means. Many buyers today are actively seeking homes that reduce daily friction, even if that means adjusting their budget or preferred location,” he said.

Communities in demand

Hashish noted that well-integrated communities are in high demand, as they allow residents to live, work, and socialise within the same ecosystem.

“Developments that offer schools, retail outlets, green spaces, fitness facilities, and everyday essentials within walking distance are significantly more attractive, particularly for families and professionals who want to minimise driving. The appeal is not just about convenience; it's about creating a lifestyle that feels efficient and balanced,” he said.

Outperforming communities

Hashish revealed that buyers are becoming more selective and lifestyle-driven in their decisions.“Communities that are thoughtfully planned and reduce dependency on long daily commutes are outperforming purely residential projects. The demand today is not just for square footage, but for integrated living environments that enhance wellbeing and productivity.”

Yogesh Bulchandani added that areas anchored by top-tier schools consistently outperform the broader market, with families willing to pay a premium for educational proximity.“With at least 100 new private schools expected by 2033 and Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan actively promoting mixed-use developments that blend residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, we're witnessing a fundamental market shift,” he added.



