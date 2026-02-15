La Menina Sculpture Unveiled At Old Doha Port, Celebrating Qatari Maritime Heritage
Inspired by Las Meninas by Diego Velázquez, the sculpture reflects Spain's artistic legacy and reimagines tradition through a contemporary lens. Historically associated with the strength of the Spanish monarchy and the brilliance of Spain's Golden Age, La Menina has evolved into a modern symbol of cultural identity and national pride.
At Old Doha Port, the artwork takes on a distinct local dimension. Its blue maritime design pays tribute to Qatar's deep-rooted relationship with the sea, while the flowing wave motifs, drawing inspiration from both the Qatari and Spanish flags, symbolise dialogue and cultural exchange.
Internationally, 'La Menina' serves as a travelling cultural ambassador of Spain, adapting to each host country while preserving its Spanish roots. This balance between global recognition and local interpretation creates a meaningful artistic bridge between Qatar and Spain, making the sculpture both globally recognisable and locally resonant.Old Doha Port La Menina Antonio Azzato
