La Menina Sculpture Unveiled At Old Doha Port, Celebrating Qatari Maritime Heritage

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Old Doha Port unveiled the iconic“La Menina” sculpture by Spanish artist Antonio Azzato, painted by Qatari artist Muna AlBader, in the presence of Alvaro Renedo, ambassador of Spain to Qatar, and Eng Mohammed Abdulla al-Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port.

Inspired by Las Meninas by Diego Velázquez, the sculpture reflects Spain's artistic legacy and reimagines tradition through a contemporary lens. Historically associated with the strength of the Spanish monarchy and the brilliance of Spain's Golden Age, La Menina has evolved into a modern symbol of cultural identity and national pride.

At Old Doha Port, the artwork takes on a distinct local dimension. Its blue maritime design pays tribute to Qatar's deep-rooted relationship with the sea, while the flowing wave motifs, drawing inspiration from both the Qatari and Spanish flags, symbolise dialogue and cultural exchange.

Internationally, 'La Menina' serves as a travelling cultural ambassador of Spain, adapting to each host country while preserving its Spanish roots. This balance between global recognition and local interpretation creates a meaningful artistic bridge between Qatar and Spain, making the sculpture both globally recognisable and locally resonant.

