'Pride Of Nation': Bhagwant Mann Applauds India's Dominant T20 WC Victory Over Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hailed India's emphatic 61-run victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, calling the team the“pride of the nation”.

“India yesterday defeated Pakistan by a huge margin of 61 runs in the T20 World Cup match, securing a brilliant victory. With this win, the Indian team has now won three consecutive matches, reached the top of the Group-A points table, and become the first team to qualify for the Super-8 round. Heartiest congratulations to the entire team. You all are the pride of the nation. Chak De India,” Mann wrote of X.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the team, linking the victory to the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.“Heartfelt congratulations to the countrymen on the great victory on Maha Shivratri! Congratulations to all members of the Indian cricket team! Jai Hind!” he posted on X.

The high-octane clash took place during the 27th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, where India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs to storm into the Super-8 stage.

Earlier on, Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the nation in praise, posting on X,“Well played #TeamIndia. Formats, places, and dates may change, but the result of #IndvsPak remains consistent. Congratulations to the entire team.”

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also lauded the comprehensive performance, highlighting the 8-1 head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups and commending the batting and bowling units.

Ishan Kishan starred with a blistering 77 off 40 balls, smashing 10 fours and three sixes to anchor India's innings. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav contributed a steady 57-run partnership to help India post 176. Despite Saim Ayub's impressive 3-25 spell keeping Pakistan in the hunt, India's bowlers turned the game decisively.

Hardik Pandya struck in the opening over to dismiss Shahibzada Farhan, setting the tone for Pakistan's collapse. The bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy, bundled out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs, sealing a comfortable and memorable victory for India.