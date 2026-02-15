Suresh Gopi Offers Prayers At Vadakkumnathan Temple On Mahashivaratri

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday offered prayers at Vadakkumnathan Temple along with devotees on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the presiding deity, the temple, believed to have been constructed in the 8th or 9th century CE, is considered one of the most important Shiva temples in Kerala.

In the centre of the temple there is multi shrined complex, besides the four Gopurams. The three key shrines of the temple have been dedicated to the Vadakkunatham or Lord Shiva, Lord Rama and Shankaranarayana. Lord Shiva who in the hunter form called as the Vettekkaran, besides other places is also worshipped in the Nalambalam area. According to literature from the temple website, this religious place is an extraordinary example of the classical Kerala style of architecture featuring outstanding murals of the 17th century echoing the story of Mahabharata.

Political Leaders Extend Mahashivaratri Greetings

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Mahashivratri greetings to citizens, praying for their well-being and prosperity. In an 'X' post, the Prime Minister invoked the blessings of Lord Shiva, emphasising that the divine grace of Lord Shiva brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual strength to individuals and the nation. "To all my family members across the country, countless best wishes on Mahashivratri. My prayer is that Adidev Mahadev always keeps His grace upon everyone. By His blessings, may all be blessed with well-being and may our Bharatvarsh sit enthroned at the peak of prosperity," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Singh is scheduled to visit Coimbatore to participate in the Mahashivaratri festivities at the Isha Yoga Centre later today. Taking to X, he wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone. Today, I shall be at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore to attend the 'Maha Shivratri' celebrations. Looking forward to it."

Significance of Mahashivaratri

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)

