Mahashivratri, T20 WC: Devotees Pray For India's Win Over Pakistan

Prayers for Team India's T20 WC Clash Against Pakistan

As the Indian cricket team gears up to face Pakistan in today's T20 World Cup clash, a large number of fans gathered at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday to offer prayers for India's victory.

A devotee mentioned that the excitement was doubled as the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match coincided with the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. He said that devotees visiting the temple prayed wholeheartedly for Team India's success in the big game. "Along with the holy occasion of Mahashivratri, a India-Pakistan match will also held today. People here at Mahakaleshwar prayed for India's win," he told ANI.

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is widely regarded as one of the most high-profile sporting contests globally, drawing massive viewership and intense public interest whenever the two sides face off in ICC tournaments.

The match is scheduled for today at 7 PM at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Mahashivratri Celebrated with Fervour Across India

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai also prayed at the Pataleshwar Temple in Hajipur on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

Devotees Throng Prayagraj for Magh Mela's Last Holy Dip

The devotees turned out in large numbers at the Sangam ghats on Sunday to participate in the holy Mahashivaratri snan of the Magh Mela.

The administration has implemented strict security measures, with Uttar Pradesh ATS mobile patrol squads actively monitoring the Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026 as pilgrims continue to arrive for the sacred dip. Magh Mela officer Rishi Raj said that Mahashivaratri marks the last 'snan parv' of the Magh Mela, drawing a massive influx of devotees. He informed that around 10 lakh people have already taken the holy dip so far.

In addition to Prayagraj, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. The temple premises witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with worshippers lining up since early morning to seek blessings.

Similarly, devotees flocked together at temples across the country. Aarti ceremonies were performed at the Mini Somnath Temple in Ahmedabad, the Aap Shambhu Mahadev Temple in Reasi, and the Nageshwarnath Temple in Ayodhya, where devotees offered prayers with deep reverence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)