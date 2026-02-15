Sinclair CEO Urges Inclusive AI Via Direct-To-Mobile Ahead Of Summit

Ahead of India-AI Impact Summit next week, Christopher Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair, asks a compelling question that's central to the global AI conversation. Rather than debating whether artificial intelligence will transform the world, Ripley stresses focusing on a more pressing question -- who will AI truly reach?

A Call for Inclusive AI with D2M Broadcasting

Ripley emphasised that AI's transformative power may risk leaving billions behind if it remains dependent on cloud connectivity and expensive infrastructure. He calls for a more inclusive and resilient model of deployment and highlights the potential of combining edge intelligence with Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting. "If AI depends solely on cloud connectivity and expensive infrastructure, billions will be left behind. A different future is possible. By combining edge intelligence with Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting, we can deliver learning, skills, and critical services to low-cost devices at unprecedented scale--without reliance on networks," he said, as per a X post by MeitY. "AI at the edge delivered through secure and trustworthy D2M can ensure last-mile delivery of quality education, overcoming both language and access barriers," he adds.

In simple terms, D2M as a technology can deliver content to a large audience simultaneously, without requiring an internet connection.

India's Mission to Democratise AI

India's AI strategy is based on the Prime Minister's vision to democratise the use of technology. It aims to address India-centric challenges and create economic and employment opportunities for all Indians.

In March 2024, the Government of India launched the IndiaAI mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 Cr for the development of the overall AI ecosystem in the country. In less than 24 months, India AI Mission has set up a foundation for the development of the AI ecosystem in the country. More than 38 thousand GPUs for a common compute facility have been onboarded, which are being provided to Indian start-ups and academia at an affordable rate.

Twelve teams have been shortlisted for the development of indigenous foundational models or Large Language Models. Thirty applications have been approved for developing India-specific AI applications. More than 8000 undergraduate students, 5000 postgraduate students, and 500 PhD students are being supported for talent development.27 India Data and AI labs have been established, and 543 more have been identified.

India is now set to host the India AI Impact Summit from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together governments, industry leaders, researchers, startups, students, and citizens from across the world. (ANI)

