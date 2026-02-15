PM Modi To Lay Foundation For Rs 22,864 Cr Silchar-Guwahati Corridor

Assam CM Announces Major Upcoming Infrastructure Projects

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state in March to lay the foundation stone for the highly anticipated Silchar-Shillong-Guwahati high-speed corridor. The project, which carries a massive investment of Rs 22,864 crore, aims to reduce travel time between Silchar and Guwahati to just 4.5 to 5 hours, transforming regional connectivity.

"We have recieved sanction for several projects. Under the Guwahati Ring Road, the Kurua-Narengi bridge will also be included. Under this project, the Union government and Assam Government will spend Rs 5,729 crore, with land acquisition of Rs 7,000 crore. The Union government will spend Rs 6,957 crore under the Kaziranga elevated corridor project," Sarma said while adressing a press conference here.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again visit Assam in March, and he will lay the foundation stone of the Silchar-Shillong-Guwahati high-speed corridor project, and this will become a game-changing road as this project will reduce the time from Silchar to Guwahati to 4.5 - 5 hours. This is the biggest project which will be implemented by the Union government in Assam with a cost of Rs 22,864 crore," he added.

The Assam CM also announces major infrastructure projects, including the Brahmaputra tunnel and Kamakhya ropeway. "The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs on Friday sanctioned the twin-tube under water road cum rail tunnel on the river Brahmaputra, which will connect Numaligarh and Gohpur with a cost of Rs 18,662 crore. When Advantage Assam 2.0 (Investment & Infrastructure Summit) was held, the Union government had assured us to implement projects worth Rs 80,000 crore. So far, we have been able to get sanctions of projects worth Rs 55,000 crore. In the coming days, a few interesting projects are coming, and we will lay the foundation. One is the Kamakhya ropeway project (Kamakhya railway station to Kamakhya temple), a tender has done for this project, and we will get the selected party among the two tenders within 10 days. We will lay the foundation of this project during the Prime Minister's next visit."

PM Modi Inaugurates Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu

On Saturday, PM Modi also inaugurated the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu across the River Brahmaputra. This new bridge is built at a cost of around Rs 3,030 crore. The 6-lane extradosed Prestressed Concrete (PSC) bridge connects Guwahati with North Guwahati and is the first of its kind in Northeast India. Given the region's high seismicity, the bridge incorporates base isolation using friction pendulum bearings. High-performance stay cables have been used to ensure durability and long-term structural performance. A Bridge Health Monitoring System (BHMS) has also been incorporated to enable real-time condition monitoring, early damage detection, and improved safety and service life of the extradosed bridge.

He inaugurated and flagged off development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity, digital infrastructure, higher education and urban mobility in the North-Eastern Region. (ANI)

