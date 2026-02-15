Russians Attack Odesa Region With Drones, Causing Damage To Civilian And Transport Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Administrative facilities at the railway station in the Odesa region were damaged. A railway tanker was also damaged by a repeated strike, causing fuel to spill and burn. The fires have been extinguished,” the post says.

In addition, as noted, the attack caused a fire on the roof of an abandoned one-story building. The fire was quickly put out.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported that in one of the city's districts, the blast wave damaged windows in residential buildings and educational institutions.

The municipal services have already eliminated the consequences. No information about the dead and injured has been received.

Also, the Odesa City Council reported that due to an emergency power outage at water supply facilities, users in Kyivskyi, Primorskyi, Khadzhybeiskyi, and part of Peresypskyi (Slobidka, Peresyp) remain without water supply.

Power engineers are working to restore power; once power is restored, the water supply will stabilize.

As reported by Ukrinform, the power supply situation remains difficult in Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Photo: State Emergency Service