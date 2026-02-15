403
SpaceX Kicks Off 8-Month Science Mission
(MENAFN) A SpaceX rocket lifted off Friday carrying a four-person international crew toward the International Space Station for an extended scientific expedition, NASA announced.
The Falcon 9 departed from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida, transporting NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on their eight-month journey, according to the agency's statement.
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman emphasized the mission's significance: "The research this crew will conduct aboard the space station advances critical technologies for deep space exploration while delivering real benefits here on Earth."
The Crew-12 team will execute numerous scientific investigations designed to advance capabilities for lunar and Martian expeditions, NASA confirmed.
Research priorities include examining pneumonia-causing bacterial strains to enhance cardiovascular therapies, developing on-demand intravenous fluid systems for deep-space travel, and analyzing how physical traits influence blood circulation in microgravity environments.
Additional experiments will focus on automated plant health surveillance and studying interactions between vegetation and nitrogen-fixing microorganisms to boost space-based food production capabilities, the statement detailed.
Earlier this month, a SpaceX Dragon capsule returned Crew-11 scientists from NASA, Roscosmos, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to Earth on January 15 following their station deployment.
NASA disclosed the crew's early return stemmed from medical monitoring of an unidentified crew member, declining to elaborate further.
