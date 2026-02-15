Stalin Inaugurates Flyover Aimed To Ease South Chennai Traffic

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed L-shaped flyover at Central Kailash, a key traffic junction connecting Adyar and Guindy in south Chennai.

The Chief Minister inspected the structure in an official vehicle after declaring it open for public use.

Sardar Patel Road, one of the busiest arterial roads in the city, links Adyar with Guindy and also serves as the starting point of Rajiv Gandhi Road (Old Mahabalipuram Road) at the Central Kailash junction. The intersection has long been notorious for heavy congestion, especially during peak hours, due to traffic flowing from multiple directions, including vehicles heading toward IIT Madras, the Adyar Cancer Institute, and the IT corridor along the OMR.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 60.68 crore, the newly built L-shaped flyover aims to streamline vehicular movement and significantly reduce bottlenecks at the junction.

The flyover allows uninterrupted travel for vehicles moving from Adyar to Guindy and from Rajiv Gandhi Road toward Guindy, bypassing the signal at Central Kailash.

Officials said the 652-metre-long structure has been designed to accommodate two lanes with a single-direction traffic flow, ensuring smoother and safer movement of vehicles.

The distinctive L-shaped design curves at the junction of Sardar Patel Road and Rajiv Gandhi Road, enabling traffic to seamlessly merge without interfering with cross-movement at ground level.

The project is expected to bring major relief to commuters who regularly face delays in the stretch connecting IIT Madras and the Adyar Cancer Institute Road.

With the rapid expansion of IT parks, educational institutions and commercial establishments along OMR and the surrounding areas, traffic density at Central Kailash has increased manifold in recent years.

The state government said the flyover forms part of its broader initiative to upgrade urban infrastructure and decongest key traffic corridors in Chennai.

Commuters and residents have welcomed the project, expressing hope that it will substantially cut travel time and improve overall road safety in the region. With the flyover now operational, authorities expect a marked improvement in traffic flow at one of South Chennai's most critical intersections.