US Secretary of State Emphasizes Dialogue, Dismisses US-Europe Tensions
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Saturday that communication between nations is crucial for managing international challenges, while rejecting suggestions of a breakdown in U.S.-European relations.
He told reporters, diplomacy and engagement should be viewed not as concessions but as essential mechanisms to prevent conflict and tackle shared issues in a changing world order.
Responding to questions about European leaders’ interactions with China, Rubio explained that dialogue among major powers is normal and does not conflict with cooperation among allies on common interests and threats.
He said, “we expect nation-states to interact with one another. In the end, we expect nation-states to act in their national interest. I don't think that is excluded. That in no way runs counter to our desire to work together on things that we share in common or threats we face in common. But I don't think visiting Beijing or meeting with the Chinese is on the contrary.”
Rubio emphasized that it would be “irresponsible” for major powers to avoid maintaining relationships and discussing issues to prevent unnecessary conflict, adding that although disagreements will exist, "those are the areas that I hope we can work together on.”
On the subject of transatlantic ties, he dismissed claims of a U.S.-Europe rupture, highlighting ongoing military, intelligence, and economic cooperation, including the presence of American forces in Europe under NATO agreements.
He described the U.S.-European partnership as undergoing a “readjustment” to reflect evolving global realities, stating that alliances must evolve to meet 21st-century challenges while remaining grounded in shared history and civilizational connections.
