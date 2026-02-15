Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Royal Reserve Second Annual School Art Competition Sees 324% Growth In Participation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve has successfully concluded its second annual School Art Competition, receiving more than 1,600 entries from 120 schools across the Reserve - a 324% increase in participation compared to its inaugural year.

Image: 1,626 entries were received in this year's Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve School Art Competition

An essential part of the Reserve's community outreach work, the programme raises awareness among younger generations about environmental and cultural conservation, enabling students to share these values with their families and wider community, supporting sustained engagement and long-term environmental stewardship.

Elefteria Castis, Chief of Strategy and Business at the Reserve, said,“The Art Competition provides a platform for artistic expression rooted in young people's cultural identity and framed by the conservation strategy of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve. When young people understand why nature is important and find connections with their heritage, families listen, and the next generation of conservation leaders is fostered.”

Community development and environmental awareness are core pillars of the Reserve's Integrated Development Management Plan (IDMP), which provides the strategic framework for delivering conservation outcomes rooted in local communities. The Board, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, approved the Reserve's Integrated Development Management Plan in November 2023. The plan sets out the building blocks for establishing a Reserve of global conservation significance while ensuring long-term social and environmental value for the people who live within it.

Image: Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve Chief of Strategy, Elefteria Castis, awards Salma Faisal Suroor, 12 years old, winner in the art category

This year's competition theme, 'In Our Nature', invited students to depict one of the Reserve's large mammals central to its ReWild Arabia program: the Arabian wolf, Persian onager, or Arabian oryx. Students expressed their creativity through art (drawing, sculpture, and painting), poetry, or a short story.

The competition drew 1,626 entries from primary, middle, and high school students across 120 schools spread across the 24,500km2 Reserve. Two awards ceremonies held in January 2026, one in Al Wajh and one in Duba, celebrated the winners and showcased entries in a gallery for parents, teachers, and Reserve staff to enjoy.

Launched during the 24/25 school year, the program has seen significant growth. Entries increased from 383 across 55 schools in its inaugural year to 1,626 entries from 120 schools in 2025/26 school year, a 324% increase demonstrating strong community engagement with the initiative from both parents, educators and the Ministry of Education.

Mohammed AlHarbi, Senior Community Engagement Manager, said,“Since the Reserve's inception our Community Development team has been working with educators and students through classroom workshops and field trips in the Reserve to raise awareness and inspire the conservationists of tomorrow.”

Image: Prince Mohammed bin Salaman Royal Reserve's community team from left to right: Ali Albalawi, Capacity Building and Sustainable Natural Resource Use Supervisor, Abdulelah Gabban, Community Engagement Specialist and Mohammad AlHarbi, Community Engagement Senior Manager

At the heart of the Reserve's mission is creating lasting opportunities for the Reserve's communities. Over 85% of the Reserve's 300-strong team, headquartered in Al Wajh, are from the Reserve itself. Education and skills development are fundamental to socio-economic development, and the Reserve's Community Engagement team engages with all sectors of the Reserve's society. From schoolchildren to government stakeholders, the Reserve promotes environmental awareness and regulatory compliance, supporting a Vibrant Society by safeguarding natural heritage and quality of life in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.

Image: Prize winners from Al Wajh celebrate with Reserve staff

About Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve:

The 24,500 km2 Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve stretches from the lava plains of the Harrats to the deep Red Sea in the west, connecting NEOM, Red Sea Global, and AlUla. It is home to the magnificent Wadi al-Disah and Red Sea Global's AMAALA destination.

The Reserve encompasses 15 distinct ecosystems. At just 1% of the Kingdom's terrestrial area and 1.8% of its marine area, it boasts over 50% of the Kingdom's species, making it one of the most biodiverse protected areas in the Middle East.

The Reserve is committed to restoring and conserving the natural and cultural environment. This includes the reintroduction of 23 historically occurring native species, thirteen of which have already been reintroduced including the Arabian oryx, Persian Onager, Sand gazelle and Mountain gazelle, as part of a wide-ranging rewilding program.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve is one of eight royal reserves established by royal decree and overseen by the Royal Reserves Council chaired by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince. The Reserve's programme is integrated with Saudi Arabia's wider sustainability and conservation programs, including the Saudi Green and Middle East Green Initiatives.