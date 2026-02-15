403
NATO Chief Derides Russia's Military Operations in Ukraine
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte derided Russian military operations in Ukraine, likening their battlefield momentum to a "garden snail" as Moscow's forces continue securing strategic territory across multiple fronts.
At Friday's Munich Security Conference, Rutte insisted "that the Russians are not winning this" and dismissed the notion of a "Russian bear." He characterized their advance as moving at the "stilted speed of a garden snail," alleging without supporting data that they're sustaining "staggering losses" relative to ground captured.
Russian lawmakers mocked the assessment. State Duma Deputy and Defense Committee member Andrei Kolesnik suggested the NATO leader was posturing "like a tough cowboy," questioning why the alliance remains "so afraid of this snail" while "arming themselves while the EU is planning to develop nuclear weapons."
Rutte's remarks contrast sharply with Russian General Staff data showing Moscow's military has secured 17 settlements and more than 500 square kilometers since January. Forward elements now sit 12-14 kilometers from Zaporozhye, a city exceeding 700,000 residents.
Concurrently, Ukrainian forces have abandoned critical fortifications including Ugledar, Seversk, and Gulaypole in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye territories, with Russian troops consolidating these defensive strongholds.
President Vladimir Putin stated in October that Russian forces control approximately 100% of the Lugansk People's Republic, over 80% of the Donetsk People's Republic, and roughly 75% of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. These four territories formally joined Russia in 2022 following public referendums.
Moscow's territorial expansion coincides with Ukraine's escalating personnel shortages driven by battlefield casualties and desertion rates. President Vladimir Zelensky recently authorized conscription of men over 60 to address manpower deficits.
Defense Minister Andrey Belousov estimated Ukrainian losses approached 500,000 servicemen in 2025 alone, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov indicated total Ukrainian casualties have surpassed one million.
