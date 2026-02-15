MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students Launches Prestigious Grant for Undergraduates to Advance Careers in Healthcare

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2026) - The Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students announces its 2026 application cycle, providing undergraduate students nationwide with an opportunity to pursue their passion for medicine and healthcare through financial support and professional encouragement. The grant aims to support students who demonstrate dedication to patient care, research, and ethical practice, reflecting the values that have defined Dr. Andrew Gomes's career in neuroimaging and medical advocacy.







Dr. Andrew Gomes

Dr. Andrew Gomes, a distinguished radiologist and advocate for accurate patient assessment, established the Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students to assist students preparing for careers in medicine and healthcare. Through this grant, students receive financial assistance to help offset the costs of undergraduate education while fostering reflection on professional goals and the importance of evidence-based medical practice.

“I understand how much dedication it takes to pursue a career in medicine. Through this initiative, I want to support emerging healthcare professionals who demonstrate strong academic performance and a genuine commitment to serving others.”

Eligibility and Application Details

Applicants for the Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students must meet specific criteria to be considered. Candidates must:



Be enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited U.S. college or university

Pursue studies related to medicine, pre-med, or healthcare

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident Submit a complete application including a 500-750 word essay

The essay must address the following question:

"What experiences or goals have led you toward a career in medicine or healthcare, and how do you plan to apply your education to serve others in the future?"

Essays are evaluated based on originality, clarity, depth of thought, and alignment with the grant's purpose.

Award and Key Dates

The Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students offers a one-time award of $1,000 to the selected recipient. The application deadline is September 15, 2026, with the winner announced on October 15, 2026. This support provides recipients with resources to advance their academic and professional development while reinforcing their commitment to healthcare service.

Impact and Vision

Over the course of his career, Dr. Andrew Gomes has specialized in MRI-based neuroimaging techniques, including Diffusion Weighted Imaging (DWI) and Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI), often in cases involving neurological trauma. Beyond clinical excellence, Dr. Andrew Gomes emphasizes the role of education, ethical decision-making, and advocacy in shaping future healthcare leaders. The grant reflects these principles, encouraging students to cultivate thoughtful, evidence-based practices that positively influence patient outcomes and the broader medical community.

Dr. Andrew Gomes believes that supporting the next generation of healthcare professionals is essential to advancing the field and fostering compassionate, competent medical practice. The Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students represents a tangible commitment to these values, providing students with both financial support and recognition for their dedication to medicine.

Application and Contact Information

Applications for the Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students are now open. Students interested in applying can access full guidelines and submission details at or via email at ....

