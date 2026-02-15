Dhurandhar New Review: Ranbir Kapoor Is All Praise For Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Read On

Ranbir Kapoor has highly praised the Ranveer Singh starrer action spy thriller film 'Dhurandhar'. Ranbir organized a live session on Saturday through his lifestyle brand 'Ark'

Dhurandhar got tons of praise from Bollywood stars like Karan Johar. Many reviewed it on social media. Ranbir Kapoor also watched the movie and shared his own review.

Ranbir Kapoor chatted with his fans. When asked about his current favorite movie, he quickly named 'Dhurandhar' and gave the film high praise.

Ranbir said,“My recent and current favorite film was Dhurandhar. I really liked that film. I think the entire cast and crew did an amazing job. Had a great time in the cinema hall.”

Current fav movie? #RanbirKapoor: The current favourite movie is #Dhurandhar The entire cast smashed it twitter/LbS0YczUld

- $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) February 14, 2026

Alia Bhatt's production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, congratulated Dhurandhar for its historic box office run. They shared a post on Instagram to celebrate.

Alia's post praised the film: 'This is the voice of today's India... a new chapter in cinema history. Congrats to the Dhurandhar team for bringing life back to theaters!'

About Dhurandhar: Directed by Aditya Dhar, it's a spy thriller with Ranveer Singh as a spy in Pakistan, aiming to stop a terror network targeting India.

Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. The film grossed over ₹1300 crore globally, becoming the first Bollywood movie to pass ₹1000 crore domestically.