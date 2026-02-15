403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Robust Growth and Profitability Led by Business Diversification
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, February 14, 2026: KFin Technologies Limited announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 today.
Financial Highlights – Q3FY26
− Revenue from operations stood at ₹ 3,708.7 million, up 27.9% y-o-y; Core revenue growth at 29.7% y-o-y
− International and other investor solutions core revenue up by 176.5% y-o-y; (30.7% y-o-y excl. Ascent Fund Services Singapore Pte. Ltd and GBS); Ascent Fund Services revenue up by 27.4% y-o-y
− VAS revenue stood at ₹ 252.0 million, up by 11.5% y-o-y
− EBITDA stood at ₹ 1,516.2 million, up 16.1% y-o-y, EBITDA margin excl. Ascent at 46.3% and incl. Ascent at 40.9%
− Core PAT1 at ₹ 983.9 million, up by 9.1% y-o-y, PAT margin excl. Ascent at 31.2% and incl. Ascent at 26.5%
− Diluted EPS stood at ₹ 5.30, up 1.7% y-o-y
− Cash and cash equivalents at ₹ 5,072.7 million as on December 31, 2025
Financial Highlights – 9MFY26
− Revenue from operations stood at ₹ 9,541.6 million, up 18.1% y-o-y; Core revenue growth at 20.8% y-o-y
− International and other investor solutions core revenue up by 80.7% y-o-y; (28.8% y-o-y excl. Ascent Fund Services Singapore
Pte. Ltd and GBS)
− VAS revenue stood at ₹ 729.3 million, up by 25.4% y-o-y
− EBITDA stood at ₹ 4,011.9 million, up 12.5% y-o-y, EBITDA margin excl. Ascent at 44.0% and incl. Ascent at 42.0%
− Core PAT1 at ₹ 2,689.6 million, up by 8.6% y-o-y, PAT margin excl. Ascent at 29.9% and incl. Ascent at 28.2%
− Diluted EPS stood at ₹ 15.13, up 5.5% y-o-y
Business Highlights – Q3FY26
− Overall AAUM2 growth at 17.9% y-o-y vs. 18.1% for the industry, market share2 at 32.5%; Equity AAUM2 growth at 15.3% y-o-y vs.
17.8% for the industry, market share2 at 32.7%; Won an RTA deal from two new AMCs –Nuvama Wealth Management Limited and
Monarch Networth Capital Limited; Won two SIF mandates from AMC clients
− No of international clients increased to 4286 (Ascent: 328 and KFintech SEA: 100); Overall AUM6 grew 325.3% y-o-y to US$40.9 billion (₹3.7 trillion); Ascent won 47 new funds and KFintech SEA business won 7 deals including a maiden pension administration platform deal from one of the largest banks in Philippines, two digital solutions deals from existing clients in Malaysia, and a fullsuite fund administration deal from a client in Bahrain for digital asset
− Added 4133 new corporate clients under issuer solutions; Market share4 in NSE500 companies at 51.4%. Appointed as an RTA for
Chambal Fertilisers, and BLS International Service5. New RTA mandates include PhonePe, Zepto, Tonbo Imaging, Duroflex
− No of alternate funds at 6696; Market share6 at 39.0%; AUM grew 30.9% y-o-y to ₹ 1.8 trillion6; Won 25 new AIF funds including from True Beacon, Alpha Alternatives, Anand Rathi Asset Management, Equirus, ASK Investment Managers
− NPS subscriber base6 grew to 2.0 million, up by 34.1% y-o-y vs. 12.7% y-o-y growth for the industry; Market share6 in overall subscribers’ base at 11.2% as on December 31, 2025, up from 9.4% as on December 31, 2024
Commenting on the company’s performance, Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO, KFin Technologies Limited said, KFintech continues to deliver yet another strong quarter, reinforcing the strength of our diversified business model amidst uncertain global macro environment. We witnessed strong growth in revenue and profitability across our line of businesses, supported by new deal wins, differentiated service excellence, and strong operational control. During the quarter, we have made significant strides in our joint efforts to integrate with Ascent Fund Services and have seen fast progress in terms of business synergies. It is exciting to see Ascent’s flagship EKYC, AML, CFT compliance platform, “OneConstellation”, being selected by one of the largest multinational banks as their global investor onboarding and compliance platform, reinforcing Ascent’s commitment to combine fund administration with institutional-grade RegTech infrastructure. KFintech’s maiden pension administration platform deal from one of the largest banks in the Philippines validates our multi-geography strategy and platform strength. As we look forward, we remain focused on our integration plan, disciplined execution, harnessing technology to enhance operating leverage, and capturing emerging opportunities across geographies to deliver sustainable growth, profitability, and cash flows for all stakeholders.
KEY FIGURES ₹ million
Q3 FY26 Q2 FY26 Q3 FY259M FY269M FY25FY25
Revenue 3,708.7 3,092.3 2,900.2 9,541.6 8,080.510,907.5
EBITDA 1,516.2 1,357.1 1305.54,011.93,567.54,709.0
EBITDA margin % 40.9% 43.9% 45.0%42.0%44.1%43.9%
Profit After Tax (PAT) 919.9 933.1 901.8 2,625.6 2,475.73,326.3
PAT margin % 24.8% 30.2% 31.1%27.5%30.6%30.5%
Diluted EPS (₹)7 5.30 5.38 5.21 15.13 14.3419.27
(1) Adjusted for one-time exceptional item of ₹85.6 mn (₹ 64.0 mn net of tax) on account of impact of new labour codes; (2) Last quarter average; (3)
During the quarter; (4) As on December 31, 2025, based on market capitalization; (5) During Jan’26 (6) As on December 31, 2025; (7) Not annualized
About KFin Technologies Limited ( BSE: 543720; NSE: KFINTECH):
KFin Technologies Limited (“KFintech”) is a leading technology driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provide comprehensive investor solutions including transfer agency, fund administration, fund accounting, data analytics, digital onboarding, transaction origination and processing for alternate investments, mutual funds, private market funds, digital assets, unit trusts, insurance investments, and private retirement schemes to global asset managers across 18 jurisdictions. In India, KFintech is the largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds, based on number of AMCs serviced as on December 31, 2025, and the largest issuer solutions provider based on number of clients serviced as on December 31, 2025. KFintech is the only investor and issuer solutions provider in India that offers services to asset managers such as mutual funds, alternative investment funds, wealth managers and pension as well as corporate issuers and is one of the three operating central record keeping agencies for the National Pension System in India. KFintech is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd (“GASF”), a leading global private equity investor, is the promoter of the company.KFintech is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd (“GASF”), a leading global private equity investor, is the promoter of the KFintech.
Financial Highlights – Q3FY26
− Revenue from operations stood at ₹ 3,708.7 million, up 27.9% y-o-y; Core revenue growth at 29.7% y-o-y
− International and other investor solutions core revenue up by 176.5% y-o-y; (30.7% y-o-y excl. Ascent Fund Services Singapore Pte. Ltd and GBS); Ascent Fund Services revenue up by 27.4% y-o-y
− VAS revenue stood at ₹ 252.0 million, up by 11.5% y-o-y
− EBITDA stood at ₹ 1,516.2 million, up 16.1% y-o-y, EBITDA margin excl. Ascent at 46.3% and incl. Ascent at 40.9%
− Core PAT1 at ₹ 983.9 million, up by 9.1% y-o-y, PAT margin excl. Ascent at 31.2% and incl. Ascent at 26.5%
− Diluted EPS stood at ₹ 5.30, up 1.7% y-o-y
− Cash and cash equivalents at ₹ 5,072.7 million as on December 31, 2025
Financial Highlights – 9MFY26
− Revenue from operations stood at ₹ 9,541.6 million, up 18.1% y-o-y; Core revenue growth at 20.8% y-o-y
− International and other investor solutions core revenue up by 80.7% y-o-y; (28.8% y-o-y excl. Ascent Fund Services Singapore
Pte. Ltd and GBS)
− VAS revenue stood at ₹ 729.3 million, up by 25.4% y-o-y
− EBITDA stood at ₹ 4,011.9 million, up 12.5% y-o-y, EBITDA margin excl. Ascent at 44.0% and incl. Ascent at 42.0%
− Core PAT1 at ₹ 2,689.6 million, up by 8.6% y-o-y, PAT margin excl. Ascent at 29.9% and incl. Ascent at 28.2%
− Diluted EPS stood at ₹ 15.13, up 5.5% y-o-y
Business Highlights – Q3FY26
− Overall AAUM2 growth at 17.9% y-o-y vs. 18.1% for the industry, market share2 at 32.5%; Equity AAUM2 growth at 15.3% y-o-y vs.
17.8% for the industry, market share2 at 32.7%; Won an RTA deal from two new AMCs –Nuvama Wealth Management Limited and
Monarch Networth Capital Limited; Won two SIF mandates from AMC clients
− No of international clients increased to 4286 (Ascent: 328 and KFintech SEA: 100); Overall AUM6 grew 325.3% y-o-y to US$40.9 billion (₹3.7 trillion); Ascent won 47 new funds and KFintech SEA business won 7 deals including a maiden pension administration platform deal from one of the largest banks in Philippines, two digital solutions deals from existing clients in Malaysia, and a fullsuite fund administration deal from a client in Bahrain for digital asset
− Added 4133 new corporate clients under issuer solutions; Market share4 in NSE500 companies at 51.4%. Appointed as an RTA for
Chambal Fertilisers, and BLS International Service5. New RTA mandates include PhonePe, Zepto, Tonbo Imaging, Duroflex
− No of alternate funds at 6696; Market share6 at 39.0%; AUM grew 30.9% y-o-y to ₹ 1.8 trillion6; Won 25 new AIF funds including from True Beacon, Alpha Alternatives, Anand Rathi Asset Management, Equirus, ASK Investment Managers
− NPS subscriber base6 grew to 2.0 million, up by 34.1% y-o-y vs. 12.7% y-o-y growth for the industry; Market share6 in overall subscribers’ base at 11.2% as on December 31, 2025, up from 9.4% as on December 31, 2024
Commenting on the company’s performance, Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO, KFin Technologies Limited said, KFintech continues to deliver yet another strong quarter, reinforcing the strength of our diversified business model amidst uncertain global macro environment. We witnessed strong growth in revenue and profitability across our line of businesses, supported by new deal wins, differentiated service excellence, and strong operational control. During the quarter, we have made significant strides in our joint efforts to integrate with Ascent Fund Services and have seen fast progress in terms of business synergies. It is exciting to see Ascent’s flagship EKYC, AML, CFT compliance platform, “OneConstellation”, being selected by one of the largest multinational banks as their global investor onboarding and compliance platform, reinforcing Ascent’s commitment to combine fund administration with institutional-grade RegTech infrastructure. KFintech’s maiden pension administration platform deal from one of the largest banks in the Philippines validates our multi-geography strategy and platform strength. As we look forward, we remain focused on our integration plan, disciplined execution, harnessing technology to enhance operating leverage, and capturing emerging opportunities across geographies to deliver sustainable growth, profitability, and cash flows for all stakeholders.
KEY FIGURES ₹ million
Q3 FY26 Q2 FY26 Q3 FY259M FY269M FY25FY25
Revenue 3,708.7 3,092.3 2,900.2 9,541.6 8,080.510,907.5
EBITDA 1,516.2 1,357.1 1305.54,011.93,567.54,709.0
EBITDA margin % 40.9% 43.9% 45.0%42.0%44.1%43.9%
Profit After Tax (PAT) 919.9 933.1 901.8 2,625.6 2,475.73,326.3
PAT margin % 24.8% 30.2% 31.1%27.5%30.6%30.5%
Diluted EPS (₹)7 5.30 5.38 5.21 15.13 14.3419.27
(1) Adjusted for one-time exceptional item of ₹85.6 mn (₹ 64.0 mn net of tax) on account of impact of new labour codes; (2) Last quarter average; (3)
During the quarter; (4) As on December 31, 2025, based on market capitalization; (5) During Jan’26 (6) As on December 31, 2025; (7) Not annualized
About KFin Technologies Limited ( BSE: 543720; NSE: KFINTECH):
KFin Technologies Limited (“KFintech”) is a leading technology driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provide comprehensive investor solutions including transfer agency, fund administration, fund accounting, data analytics, digital onboarding, transaction origination and processing for alternate investments, mutual funds, private market funds, digital assets, unit trusts, insurance investments, and private retirement schemes to global asset managers across 18 jurisdictions. In India, KFintech is the largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds, based on number of AMCs serviced as on December 31, 2025, and the largest issuer solutions provider based on number of clients serviced as on December 31, 2025. KFintech is the only investor and issuer solutions provider in India that offers services to asset managers such as mutual funds, alternative investment funds, wealth managers and pension as well as corporate issuers and is one of the three operating central record keeping agencies for the National Pension System in India. KFintech is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd (“GASF”), a leading global private equity investor, is the promoter of the company.KFintech is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd (“GASF”), a leading global private equity investor, is the promoter of the KFintech.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment