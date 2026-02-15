403
Jiu-Jitsu Competitions at Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 Conclude with Impressive Performances
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, 13 February: The jiu-jitsu competitions at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 concluded today, Friday, at Mubadala Arena, with the purple, brown and black belt divisions stepping onto the mat for a final day marked by experience, intensity and strong international participation, reflecting the event’s growing standing on the global sporting stage.
Among the dignitaries in attendance on Friday were H.E. Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federations and Asian jiu-Jitsu Union; and Abdulla Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, alongside several presidents and representatives of national federations affiliated with the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union.
H.E. Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, also took part in the jiu-jitsu competitions, reflecting the leadership’s support for promoting sport and active lifestyles in the community.
He said, “I am happy to take part in the jiu-jitsu competitions at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026. I hope the positive energy and strong community spirit we see here continue throughout the year. A few days ago, I competed in another sport, and today I am taking part in my second passion, jiu-jitsu. It sends a message that sport can remain part of our lives, no matter our interests or responsibilities.
“The Open Masters Games are not linked to a certain age group. They show that people can practise sport at every stage of life. When individuals balance effort and rest and understand their own abilities, they can continue to perform and stay active. Taking part in sport in this way is a real investment in health and quality of life. We want a community that sees sport as a long-term lifestyle, not something temporary linked to age or circumstances.”
The final day of competition was marked by composed performances and strong technical discipline. Experience played a decisive role alongside physical fitness, with advanced belt athletes showing sharp match management and control in closely contested bouts, some decided by narrow points margins, reflecting the high technical level of the participants.
Abdulla Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the success of the jiu-jitsu competitions at the Open Masters Games shows strong organisation and good coordination between all parties involved. He said the event once again proved Abu Dhabi’s ability to host championships at a high professional level.
He said, “Jiu-jitsu today brings people from different cultures together. The Masters division adds real value because it shows long-term commitment to the sport and gives more members of the community the chance to compete.
“At the Federation, we make sure every participation helps grow the sport and strengthen its values of respect and discipline. Including jiu-jitsu in the Open Masters Games highlights its global position and shows that Abu Dhabi continues to support initiatives that expand participation and improve competition standards.”
World champion Faisal Al Ketbi said, “Competing at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 feels different. It is not just about winning; it is about a long journey with the sport. Seeing athletes of different ages on the mat reminds you that jiu-jitsu can stay part of your life as you grow older. The atmosphere is inspiring and sends a clear message to young athletes that sport is a lifelong journey.”
