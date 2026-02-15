Is Bottled Water Really As Healthy As Marketed?

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Growing mistrust of tap water has helped turn bottled water into a global staple, even in countries where public supplies are among the most rigorously tested. Marketing has positioned bottled water as purer, healthier and more convenient, but the scientific evidence sometimes tells a different story.

Bottled water regulations, sources and treatment methods vary widely between countries so safety and environmental impacts depend heavily on context. Some bottled water is taken from natural springs that don't legally require treatment to be deemed safe to drink. Other products use water from municipal sources that is chemically treated, filtered or“purified”.

This perception of purity is central to bottled water's appeal, yet studies show bottled water is not necessarily of higher purity than public tap water. A study on bottled water in Guetamala even found that while people thought it was safer than tap water, it actually had a higher concentration of one type of potentially harmful bacteria.

Bottled water, is often regulated as a packaged food product. While it is approved for drinking, manufacturers are often not required to publish standardised, publicly accessible routine water-quality reports in the way municipal suppliers usually do. In the case of spring water, this may be because it is not chemically treated.

In some countries, even when bottled water has been deemed safe by food regulators, that doesn't mean it is without risk to health, as well as to the environment. And research has highlighted that it can contain contaminants.

Microplastics are a particular concern. For example, a 2024 US study detected tens of thousands of plastic particles per litre in some products.

Other research in China found higher concentrations of microplastics in bottled water than tap water. Consumption of microplastics has been linked with inflammation, hormone disruption and the build-up of particles in human organs.

There is also evidence that plastic bottles can leach chemicals such as antimony, a catalyst used to make PET which is the most common plastic used for single-use drinks.

Bisphenol analogues such as BPS or BPF are close relatives of BPA, a chemical used to harden some plastics and to line food and drink cans. These substances can also migrate into the water, especially when bottles sit in warm environments such as cars, delivery vans or direct sunlight.

Scientists are concerned because some of these compounds can act as endocrine disruptors, meaning they may interfere with the body's hormone systems. High exposure to certain bisphenols has been linked to effects on reproductive health, metabolism and development, although levels found in bottled water are generally low and the long-term risks are still unclear.

Researchers are now exploring what repeated, chronic exposure might mean over time, particularly as bottled water consumption continues to rise worldwide.

Bottled water is not sterile. Once opened, microorganisms can multiply quickly. A half-finished bottle left in a warm car can become an ideal environment for microbial growth. Reusing single-use bottles can also introduce bacteria from saliva and the wider environment into the body.

How green is your bottle?

Drinking too much bottled water is also hard on the planet. Global consumption is so high that around one million plastic bottles are purchased every minute.

Danish water technology company Aquaporin estimates that producing a litre of bottled water can require up to two thousand times more energy than supplying a litre of tap water. The carbon footprint is higher too, averaging around eighty grams of carbon dioxide per litre once bottling, transport and cooling are included.

The bottled water debate cannot be separated from the wider pressures facing global water supplies. Access to clean drinking water remains an urgent challenge worldwide. Climate change, rapid urbanisation, industrial pollution and population growth are straining freshwater resources. Unesco warns that more than two billion people already live in regions experiencing high water stress.

To offer alternatives to bottled water, I am working with a team of researchers on Solar2Water, a portable solar-powered device that generates clean drinking water directly from the air.

The system is decentralised, producing water at the point of use rather than relying on long pipelines or large treatment plants. Producing water locally helps reduce reliance on single-use plastics and eases demand on municipal systems.

As pressure on infrastructure grows, decentralised systems that produce clean drinking water at the point of use can complement existing networks. They strengthen resilience during climate shocks, reduce dependence on single-use plastics and provide options for communities where trust in tap water has been damaged.

Bottled water remains essential during emergencies or where tap water is genuinely unsafe. But in most developed countries it is neither safer nor cleaner than tap water. As climate change and pollution reshape water access, understanding the real differences between bottled and tap water matters more than ever. (The Conversation)

