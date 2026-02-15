Why Kashmir Needs Community Cancer Funds Now

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Many Kashmiri families keep three generations under one roof.

A grandfather receives a cancer diagnosis. His son steps away from work to take him for treatment while grandchildren watch the changes at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

A young parent receives the same diagnosis. Elderly parents wonder who will care for the children.

One case touches the whole family on emotional levels, financial levels, and practical levels right away.

Working-class families deepen the narrative with their own struggles and hopes.

Drivers, shopkeepers, and labourers lose a full day's pay for every hospital visit. Travel from Kupwara, Baramulla, Anantnag, or Poonch to Srinagar or Jammu starts early, fills the entire day, and ends late with everyone tired.

Cancer treatment brings hospital bills plus all the income lost when someone must attend the patient.

Consider a taxi driver whose wife battles breast cancer. He often spends ten to fifteen days each month on hospital trips and tests. Relatives help a little. His earnings drop sharply while expenses climb.

Cancer arrives as a shock that silently rearranges a child's education. Parents shift them to cheaper schools, or stop tuition altogether. Older children, especially girls, begin caring for younger siblings or the patient, trading classrooms for kitchens and hospital corridors.

Homework fades, attendance breaks, and exam forms remain unfilled as money is diverted to medicine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strain is immediate, measured in unpaid fees and missed lessons, but its shadow stretches forward.

A child pulled away from school today often grows into an adult with narrower choices and lower earnings tomorrow.

Pressure changes how families talk to each other. Patients hide their pain to spare others worry, others hide money problems to spare the patient guilt. Arguments start over small matters such as who went to the hospital or who paid what. Big talks about recovery chances and decisions happen less often.

Open talk lets families plan treatment limits, borrowing limits, and ways to protect children and elders.

In one home, a son and father borrow money separately for the same treatment without telling each other. After the patient passes, they discover the double loans and feel the heavy load.

Many people notice small symptoms and choose to wait.

They wonder where the money will come from if tests show cancer. They decide to wait until after the apple harvest, winter, exams, or marriage.

Early check-ups catch the disease when treatment stays cheaper and easier. The concern about money leads people to delay. The disease advances and treatment costs more.

Early action keeps treatment options open and expenses lower.

Kashmiri families often sell land, orchards, and ancestral property to cover treatment costs. These pieces give yearly income, inheritance for children, and trust from elders.

Selling a small orchard pays for a few chemo cycles. Families use their future security to meet today's needs.

Even when treatment succeeds, the land disappears and the next generation starts with less.

Amid all this, crestfallen caregivers become the hidden patients in Kashmiri homes.

The mother who cares for her sick husband lifts, washes, changes dressings, and holds the emotional load. She skips her own checks for sugar or blood pressure.

The daughter who cares for a parent stops meeting friends and loses sleep. People rarely view her as a patient.

With tumour cases climbing, caregivers in the valley are often ignored by the system, but their strength is what holds the patient's wellbeing together.

The pressures of looking at others' lives intensify today's emotional load.

People see perfect lives on social media and feel extra strain about their own struggles. Some families keep the illness hidden to avoid judgment as weak or unlucky. They skip big gifts at weddings or events because of costs and feel the eyes on them.

Social comparison can worsen the pain, but early support offers families a crucial lifeline.

Read Also Cancer Cases in J&K Cross 10,000 in 2025 32,425 Cancer Cases Reported in J&K in 3 Years: Govt

Some families turn to quick-money options when pressure builds. A young person starts risky online ventures or other schemes to earn fast for treatment. Money meant for medicines goes into apps and vanishes. The failure brings more shame and arguments.

The patient feels responsible for the new problem. Pressure pushes some toward shortcuts that take away the money and calm mind needed for careful treatment. Careful planning keeps the focus on real needs and improves chances.

When a patient passes after a long fight, the family faces a triple impact.

An empty chair and missing voice stay in the home. Loans remain to be paid, land is gone, and savings are blank.

Some visitors stop coming after the funeral days. The family works through years of rebuilding emotionally, financially, and socially.

This is where community support can come to their rescue.

Real help arrives through real presence for Kashmiri families. Cancer touches every part of life: health, money, relationships, children's futures, and connection to land.

Early awareness and check-ups catch the disease when treatment is cheaper and easier. Honest family planning sets limits on spending, borrowing, and protecting loved ones.

Strong social support from friends, relatives, and neighbours arrives consistently. They contribute money, time, presence, and respect, directing every rupee to real needs: treatment, nutrition, transport, and mental health, while avoiding quick-money traps.

This is exactly where community funds make the difference.

Imagine every mohalla and village in Kashmir creating its own cancer support fund. People contribute what they can each month.

The fund pays for travel to Srinagar or Jammu, covers a few chemo cycles, helps with medicines, and even supports caregivers with basic health checks.

Families no longer sell their orchards or borrow in secret. Children stay in school. Caregivers receive attention before they break down. Early check-ups become possible because the money question loses its sting.

When someone passes, the fund helps clear part of the debt and keeps the family standing.

People stand with each other through these community funds.