Mahashivratri: Devotees Throng Rishikesh's Shiva Temples From 4 Am

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, a large gathering of devotees visited various Lord Shiva temples situated across the city of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand from as early as 4:00 am.

The Mahashivratri is celebrated to commemorate the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Devotees were seen standing in long queues in several temples, including the revered Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, to offer water, milk, fruits, flowers and other sacred offerings to Lord Shiva.

Many observe day-long fasts and also perform special prayers and Jalabhishek, seeking happiness, prosperity and well-being for their families.

All major Shiva temples in the city were decorated with flowers and colourful lights to mark the auspicious occasion.

The atmosphere resonated with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole" as devotees gathered in large numbers to pay obeisance.

From a security standpoint, adequate police personnel were deployed at key temple locations to ensure smooth crowd management and maintain law and order.

Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons.

The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness.

The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.

PM Modi Extends Greetings

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Mahashivratri greetings to citizens, praying for their well-being and prosperity.

In an X post, the Prime Minister invoked the blessings of Lord Shiva, emphasising that the divine grace of Lord Shiva brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual strength to individuals and the nation.

"To all my family members across the country, countless best wishes on Mahashivratri. My prayer is that Adidev Mahadev always keeps His grace upon everyone. By His blessings, may all be blessed with well-being and may our Bharatvarsh sit enthroned at the peak of prosperity," PM Modi wrote on X. (ANI)

