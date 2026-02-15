QMC Honoured At Amir's Sword Equestrian Festival

President of the Qatar Olympic Committee H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, honouring the Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) at the conclusion of the H H The Amir's Sword Equestrian Festival 2026, in recognition of its role as the festival's media partner. The commemorative shield was received by Director of Public Relations and Communication at the QMC Ahmed Abdullah Al Attiyah.

