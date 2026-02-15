403
UK Plans to Send Carrier Strike Group to North Atlantic, High North
(MENAFN) The British government announced on Saturday that it will deploy a carrier strike group to the North Atlantic and the High North in 2026, aiming to enhance regional security and reinforce NATO deterrence amid increasing Russian military activity.
According to a statement from the UK Ministry of Defence, the deployment represents "a major show of force across the Euro-Atlantic and High North, reinforcing NATO’s deterrence at a time of rising Russian threats in the region."
The operation, dubbed “Operation Firecrest,” will be led by HMS Prince of Wales, the largest warship in the Royal Navy. The strike group will conduct exercises alongside US, Canadian, and Northern European allies, and is scheduled to sail across the Atlantic, including a visit to a US port, where American aircraft are expected to operate from the carrier’s flight deck.
The announcement highlights growing concerns over Moscow’s naval activity, with the UK noting a "30% increase in Russian navy vessels threatening UK waters" over the past two years.
UK Defense Secretary John Healey said the mission will "help make Britain warfighting ready, boost our contribution to NATO, and strengthen our operations with key allies, keeping the UK secure at home and strong abroad."
The deployment plan follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s remarks at the Munich Security Conference, where he emphasized the importance of reinforcing Europe’s defense capabilities in the face of growing threats.
