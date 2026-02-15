403
Zelensky Says Ukraine Ready to Pursue Peace
(MENAFN) In a major address at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Volodymyr Zelensky declared his nation's willingness to pursue a comprehensive settlement to end the ongoing conflict, according to a Ukrainian news agency.
The Ukrainian leader emphasized his country's commitment to achieving a resolution during his remarks in the German city. "Ukraine is ready for an agreement that will bring real peace to us, to Ukraine, to Europe," Zelensky stated, stressing that any resolution must prioritize dignity above all else. "This is the most important thing for us," he told the assembled security officials.
Zelensky delivered a sharp critique of the current diplomatic framework, noting the conspicuous absence of European representatives from key discussions. He characterized Europe's limited participation as a "big mistake."
Kyiv is actively pushing to expand Europe's role in ongoing talks, the president revealed, to ensure "the interests of Europe and the voice of Europe are taken into account."
The Ukrainian president confirmed his administration maintains continuous dialogue with U.S. officials and pledged maximum effort to achieve a breakthrough in the diplomatic process.
