Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Feb 15 (KUNA) --
1975 -- Kuwaiti MPs Jassem Al-Qatami and Rashed Al-Farhan submitted the first-of-a-kind draft law to grant women the right to run in elections and vote. The parliament was dissolved before the house discuss the bill.
1994 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish Judicial and Legal Studies Institute, which aimed at providing education for public prosecutors, members of the Fatwa and Legislation Department and investigators.
2003 -- Former Minister Abdulaziz Al-Sarawi passed away at the age of 76. Al-Sarawi was a Social Affairs Minister in 1965 and a Minister of Post and Telephone in 1975. He was elected as MP in 1967, and appointed as Ambassador to Iraq in 1984. The deceased was an active philanthropist.
2004 -- The Asian Shooting federation elected, in a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Kuwait's Sheikh Salman Hmoud Al-Sabah as chairman.
2011 -- State of Kuwait received giant oil tanker, Umm Al-Aish, which has a capacity of 2.1 million barrels. This is the second out of four tankers constructed by South Korean Daewoo company for Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC).
2012 -- Kuwait environment protection society launched a campaign to plant a million palm trees, coinciding with the nation's national and liberation days.
2018 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) signed an agreement with Oman to acquire 50 percent of Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Complex.
2024 -- The Ministry of Health launched Al-Zour Sea Port Health Center as part of plans to expand health services.
2024 -- Kuwait Institute for Science Research (KISR) opened Environmental Radiation Monitoring Network (ERMN)
2024 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree dissolving the National Assembly. (end)
