High Security At Prayagraj Magh Mela For Maha Shivratri Snan Parv

High Security Marks Final Day of Magh Mela

The Uttar Pradesh administration implemented high-security measures on Sunday, with Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) monitoring the Prayagraj Magh Mela as devotees arrive in large numbers on the last 'snan parv' to take a holy dip on Maha Shivratri 2026.

Magh Mela officer Rishi Raj said, "Today is the last 'snan parv' of the Magh Mela, and devotees are coming in large numbers to take a holy dip on the occasion of #Mahashivratri2026...10 lakh devotees have already taken a holy dip so far...The administration has made proper arrangements..."

CM Yogi Extends Wishes

Meanwhile, yesterday CM Yogi also extended warm wishes on the occasion of Mahashivratri and said, "I extend my best wishes to every block and all the people on Shivratri tomorrow. I thank Block Chief Brijesh Ji for developing this block with 1.25 lakh crore rupees. Now you can reach Lucknow from Jungle Kaudiya in 3 hours."

High-Tech Surveillance and Earlier Festivities

Earlier in January Devotees gathered in large numbers at Sangam in Prayagraj during the annual Magh Mela to take a holy dip on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Prayagraj Additional Police Commissioner Ajay Pal Sharma announced that high-tech surveillance, including AI-enabled cameras and drones, was deployed to monitor the massive crowds expected for the holy dip on the occasion. The specialised monitoring system aims to manage the movement of lakhs of pilgrims arriving at the Triveni Sangam for the Magh Mela 2026.

On the occasion of Basant Panchami, devotees continued to arrive in large numbers at the Magh Mela held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

About the Magh Mela

Magh Mela is a 45-day annual Hindu pilgrimage that runs from January 3 to February 15 2026, centred on the holy Triveni Sangam (Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati). As a significant event, it includes holy dips, held from Paush Purnima to Mahashivaratri and featuring massive congregations.

Flower Petals Showered on Devotees

Earlier, flower petals were showered on the devotees who arrived for a 'snaan' at the Sangam in Prayagraj on the occassion of Mauni Amavasya. During the festival, the helicopter showered flower petals on the large gathering of devotees present on the Ghat for a holy dip during the ongoing Magh Mela. (ANI)

