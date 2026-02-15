T20 WC: 'Pakistan Stand Nowhere Near India,' Says Virat Kohli's Coach

Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, said that Pakistan stand nowhere near India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash between the two teams on Sunday at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. He added that the Suryaklumar & co. will easily win the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash if they play to their potential.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar Sharma said India is far stronger than Pakistan, citing a 7-1 record advantage, but emphasised that controlling nerves will be key in the high-pressure India vs Pakistan match. "The whole world watches the India vs Pakistan matches. Both teams' fans want their teams to win. It will be an interesting match. If you compare the teams, India are a far better team. We are a very balanced team, and Pakistan stand nowhere near us, something the records show as well. We have a 7-1 advantage. But because it's a high-pressure match, we need to control our nerves," Sharma said.

'It will be a cakewalk for them'

Sharma expressed confidence that India will win easily, highlighting their strong batting lineup that bats deep and strong bowling, saying a full-strength performance would make the match a "cakewalk." "The Indian team has so many match-winners. I am very sure that India will win this match easily. We have a tremendous batting order; we bat very deep. Our bowlers are very accurate. If India play to their potential, it will be a cakewalk for them," he said.

Head-to-Head T20 World Cup Record

Notably, both India and Pakistan have clashed eight times in the T20 World Cup history but have only managed to win just one game, with India holding a 7-1 advantage over the arch-rivals.

Current Tournament Standings

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far. Both have registered victories in those games. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and USA. While the Suryakumar Yadav-led India are placed on top of Group A standings with four points and the Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, Pakistan are placed second with four points, too, and an NRR of +0.932. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)