KYKL Cadre Arrested In Thoubal, UKNA Member Nabbed In Churachandpur

KYKL, UKNA Cadres Arrested

The security forces arrested an active cadre of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KKYL) in Thoubal district of Manipur, officials said. The arrested accused has been identified as Khumanthem Santosh Meitei (36), alias Kanta, of Heirok Part-I, Heituppokpi, Thoubal district, from Kairembikhok Mamang Leikai Chingdum, under Thoubal Police Station. The arrest was made on Friday. During the operation, a mobile phone with two SIM cards was seized from his possession.

Meanwhile, the security forces also apprehended an active member of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA). Lunjakai Vaiphei (20) was arrested from the Matijang Village under the Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur district. The officials recovered a country-made 9 mm pistol with 03 (three live rounds from his possession.

IED Recovered in Churachandpur

Moreover, a 10 kg cylindrical IED with a pressure mechanism was recovered by the security forces from the area between Sijang, a Kuki village, and Sanamahi Temple, a Meithei worship place near Naga village in Lamna Kabui under the Churachandpur district. The IED was safely destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Team in the presence of reps of 2 JAKLI and Churachandpur Police.

Crackdown in Imphal West

On Saturday, the Manipur Police seized a large quantity of alcoholic beverages from the jurisdiction of Sekmai-PS in Imphal West. The recovered items included, 35 cans of beer, 02 bottles of McDowell's No.1 (750 ml), 11 bottles of Old Monk (180 ml), 04 bottles of Old Monk (375 ml), 02 bottles of Old Monk (750 ml), 01 bottle of Shika Blue (375 ml), 01 bottle of Shika Blue (180 ml), and 02 bottles of McDowell's No.1 (375 ml).

The security forces also arrested an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP). The accused was arrested from his residence, and has been identified as 19-year-old Khetics Thongbam from Thangmeiband Meisnam Leikai, Imphal West. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were recovered from his possession during the investigation.

