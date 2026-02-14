Qatar Calendar Welcomes Cirque Du Liban's 'Fontana Show' To Doha In March
Following successful performances across the Middle East, the Fontana Show's Doha run marks a new addition to Qatar Calendar's growing programme of international family-friendly entertainment experiences.
Presented in a purpose-built circus tent at Hyatt Plaza, the production introduces audiences in Qatar to a large-scale aquatic performance that blends circus artistry with advanced water, light and sound elements.
Recognised as one of the most ambitious travelling aquatic shows in the region, the Fontana Show features a choreographed musical fountain at its core, complemented by aerial performances, acrobatics and visual effects. The production brings together an international cast of performers, delivering a programme designed to appeal to families and live entertainment enthusiasts alike.
Qatar Calendar's 2026 programming continues to expand with the inclusion of the Fontana Show, supporting a year-round entertainment programme that brings together local, regional, and international events across the country. Through a diverse calendar of activities, Qatar Calendar offers residents and visitors a wide range of experiences that enhance community engagement and reinforce Doha's position as a dynamic destination for live entertainment.
Qatar Calendar, presented by Visit Qatar, is the official unified platform showcasing the country's major events and activities throughout the year, including sports, cultural, entertainment, conferences, and exhibitions, reinforcing Qatar's position as a vibrant and dynamic global destination.Qatar Calendar Cirque du Liban' 'Fontana Show
