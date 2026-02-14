Rahm, Dechambeau Set For Adelaide Title Battle

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Jon Rahm recorded a walk-off eagle on the 18th hole Saturday to pull into a tie with Bryson DeChambeau for first place after the third round of LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia.

The two stand ‌at 19-under for the tournament, five strokes ahead of their nearest ​competitor.

Rahm's electric finish to ‌his round of 6-under 66 at Grange Golf Club ‌wasn't without questions, however.

The Spaniard's initial ‌drive on the par-4 final hole ‌sailed off course, however his ball was ruled to be impeded by infrastructure brought in for the event. He was given a free relief on a line near the fairway. Rahm then holed out from approximately 200 feet to join DeChambeau atop the leaderboard.

That spoiled an otherwise brilliant day for DeChambeau, who made nine birdies in an 11-hole stretch to highlight his round of 8-under 64 yesterrday.

“Well, it was shocking, obviously. ​I didn't know that's what could happen, so that was most of what the shock was,” DeChambeau said of Rahm's 18th hole.“It was like, what the heck, you ‌can do that? I didn't know that. But ultimately, I ​didn't really know from my perspective that it was ​OK over there, so I was kind of shocked.”

Rahm was asked if the final round at Adelaide will represent the closest thing to a Ryder Cup Sunday singles tournament, given the big, loud crowds that have lined the course.

“Quite frankly, it's hard to replicate Sunday in Ryder Cup,” the two-time LIV individual season champ said.“It's hard to say it will be the same feel, especially we're not home or away for anybody. It should in theory turn into a two-man race. In that ‌essence, it should have ‌that feel. But I wouldn't put it past someone shooting 10-under (on Sunday).”

Anthony Kim (68 Saturday) resides in third place at 14-under, one stroke ahead of a three-golfer contingent that includes home favorite Cameron Smith. The Australian joined that group with a sizzling bogey-free round of 8-under 64 Saturday.

“Giving six shots to both Bryson and Jon is probably not where you want to be on the last day, to be honest,” Smith said.“It's going to ​take a lot.

“If I went out there and played similar to what I did (on Saturday), I think I'm in with a chance. I don't think it's easy out there. I think you can definitely get on the back foot here quickly, particularly early in the round.”

Lucas Herbert (67) also is included in that group at 13-under after reeling off a string of six straight birdies.

As for the team competition, Rahm's heroics have allowed Legion XIII to ‌sit in first place ​at 45-under.

Jon Rahm Bryson DeChambeau LIV Golf Adelaide