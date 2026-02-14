MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Feb. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In Week 56 of the Trump 2.0 Administration, Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a major speech at the Munich Security Conference calling for renewed U.S.-Europe ties based on shared Western civilization, while urging reforms to address mass migration, deindustrialization, and flawed energy policies. Domestically, the administration highlighted economic wins like overcoming inflation, strong job growth, and energy boosts from "Beautiful Clean Coal" and nuclear revival, alongside border security advances including wall completion funding and focused ICE arrests. Additional highlights included progress on election integrity via the SAVE America Act, the release of Epstein Files exposing elite abuses with more to come, falling crime rates, and new transparency tools like whistleblower programs.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

