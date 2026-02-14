Multi-Crore IHPL Scam: Court Denies Anticipatory Bail Of Accused

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A court here on Saturday dismissed two anticipatory bail petitions filed by two among several accused persons in connection with an alleged multi-crore fraud linked to the Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL).

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Srinagar Farooq Ahmad Bhat, rejected the pleas filed by Surender Khanna, projected as“League Commissioner,” and Nirmal Sidhu, who, according to police, was among the several accused persons who fled from the hotel without informing the management or the players and without clearing the pending hotel bills and match fees of the players and sports staff.

Police had registered FIR No. 56/2026 at Police Station Rajbagh under Sections 316(2) (cheating) and 318(4) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the organisers of IHPL in November last year. The league, organised under the banner of Mohali-based Yuva Society, featured former international cricketers including Chris Gayle, Jesse Ryder and Thisara Perera.

According to the prosecution, the organisers allegedly duped players, support staff, hotel management and spectators by collecting substantial sums of money and abandoning the event shortly after it commenced.

Matches were held at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar, which had been rented from the J&K Sports Council. The event was widely publicised through large hoardings and advertisements featuring prominent cricketers to attract spectators.

In its report submitted before the court, police said that the accused persons accommodated players and officials at Radisson Collection Hotel but fled during the midnight of November 1–2, 2025, without informing the hotel management or the players and without clearing pending hotel bills or match fees of players and sports staff. After the alleged commission of the offence, the accused are stated to have absconded and concealed themselves at unknown locations.

The prosecution further submitted that ticket amounts were collected from spectators for scheduled matches that were never played. During investigation, it also came to light that the accused conducted trials of young budding cricketers across Srinagar, Kishtwar and Jammu, charging Rs 1,600 per player as trial fees. Bank statements obtained during the probe reportedly reflected transactions exceeding Rs 4 crore in the society's account during the relevant period. Also, ticket money was collected from spectators for scheduled matches that were not played.

In their pleas, Khanna, a resident of South West New Delhi, claimed that he was merely invited as the face of the league and had no role in financial transactions, adding that he joined the investigation upon being served notice. Sidhu, a resident of Chandigarh, contended that he was not named in the FIR and that no specific role had been attributed to him.

Opposing the bail applications, the prosecution argued that the allegations disclose a pre-planned economic offence involving significant public money and multiple victims. The investigating agency maintained that custodial interrogation was necessary to trace the money trail and unearth the larger conspiracy.

While dismissing the petitions, the court observed that economic offences stand on a different footing due to their wider societal impact. It held that the material collected during investigation prima facie disclosed serious offences. The court noted that one co-accused had already been arrested and charge-sheeted, while others were allegedly evading arrest.

Finding no exceptional grounds to grant protection from arrest, the court directed both petitioners to surrender before the investigating agency or the competent court for custodial interrogation in accordance with law.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have indicated that supplementary charge sheets may be filed following further arrests and examination of financial records.