Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Chief, Ukraine FM Discuss Bilateral Relations


2026-02-14 07:06:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Saturday on the sidelines of the 62nd Munich Security Conference.
During the meeting, several topics were discussed, most notably a review of ways to strengthen GCC-Ukrainian relations in a manner that serves mutual interests, the GCC General Secretariat said in a press release.
The GCC chief noted that the GCC's position on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis is based on the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.
He emphasised the preservation of an international order based on respect for the sovereignty of states, their territorial integrity and political independence, non-interference in internal affairs, and the non-use of force or the threat thereof. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

