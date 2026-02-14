Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and head of the Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani and his accompanying delegation arrive in Kuwait.

KUWAIT - Jahra Cultural Season 2, organized by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) in cooperation with Jahra Governorate, concludes evening following a series of diverse cultural and artistic activities.

AQABA, Jordan - Kuwait's racer Abdullah Al-Shatti secures the third position in the motorbike race as part of the second round of the FIM Baja World Cup, hosted by Jordan's Aqaba.

PARIS - Foreign Ministers of France, Canada, Italy, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, and the High Representative of the European Union, meet on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference for the first time under the 2026 French G7 Presidency.

WASHINGTON - The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) commends the "significant progress" Kuwait has made to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. (end) mt