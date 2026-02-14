Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Prime Minister And Minister Of Finance

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that the President reviewed a new social protection package aimed at supporting the most vulnerable and low-income groups, coinciding with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan. President El-Sisi directed the government to announce this package and begin its implementation before the start of the holy month, in the form of direct cash support for eligible groups to assist them on the occasion of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. The President emphasized the importance of disbursing February salaries for state employees during this week, ahead of the start of the blessed month.

The meeting further discussed the approval of additional financial allocations to complete the first phase projects of the“Decent Life” (Hayah Karima) initiative, and create job opportunities for the most vulnerable groups. Furthermore, discussions included supporting the healthcare sector by providing medical treatment, improving healthcare services, treating critical cases and waiting lists, and accelerating the implementation of the comprehensive health insurance system.

The meeting touched on measures to increase the incomes of state employees, as well as a package of proposed tax facilities and reforms for fiscal year 2026/2027. This includes developing and simplifying the tax system, including the real estate tax system, implementing certain amendments to customs tariffs to support national industry, encourage investment, and curb smuggling. The plan also incorporates reforms aimed at meeting the needs of the industrial sector.

The Minister of Finance highlighted the progress of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, efforts to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio of budget entities as a national priority, follow-up on the implementation of the debt management strategy, and developments in financial and economic performance. Additionally, he outlined plans to enhance investor confidence and increase the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy.

