Bangladesh To Invite PM Modi For Tarique Rahman's Swearing-In Ceremony, Says Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bangladesh is reportedly preparing to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other regional leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the country's next prime minister, Tarique Rahman, scheduled for February 17, sources familiar with the matter told PTI on Saturday.

It is learnt that Dhaka has already communicated its plan to New Delhi, PTI reported, citing sources.

Tarique Rahman's party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has indicated that leaders from several countries in the region will be invited to the ceremony.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the invitations so far, PTI reported.

Will PM Modi attend the swearing-in of Tarique Rahman?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to visit Dhaka, as he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on February 17.

New Delhi may send a senior government functionary to attend Rahman's swearing-in ceremony, it is learnt, as reported by PTI.

In a phone conversation with Rahman on Friday, Modi congratulated the BNP leader on his party's remarkable victory in the Bangladesh parliamentary election.

| Bangladesh polls: Tarique Rahman's adviser calls for balanced ties with India

"I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh," Modi said after the call.

"As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," he said.

Bangladesh elections

The 13th parliamentary election gained significance as it was held after a prolonged period of political uncertainty, instability, and fragile security conditions, including widespread attacks on minorities following student-led protests that ended the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024. Three days later, Muhammad Yunus assumed charge as Chief Adviser of the interim government, during whose tenure Dhaka's ties with New Delhi saw a marked deterioration.

| Bangladesh Election Result Highlight: Jamaat-e-Islami alleges lapses in counting

On Saturday, in addition to responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on X, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party posted several messages on the platform thanking leaders and heads of government from South Asian nations, including Pakistan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and China.

Tarique Rahman, the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who died in December, also called for unity and pledged that he would not act in ways that undermine the country.

“To ensure that no evil force can reestablish autocracy in the country, and to ensure that the nation is not turned into a subservient state, we must remain united and uphold the will of the people,” he said, as reported by AP.

| Pawan Khera Questions US–Bangladesh Deal, Alarms Over Impact On Cotton Farmers

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party is one of the country's long-established political forces, alongside Sheikh Hasina's now-banned Awami League. Hasina faced growing accusations of authoritarianism during her 15-year tenure in office. In recent years, the BNP declined to participate in elections held under her leadership.

To ensure that no evil force can reestablish autocracy in the country, we must remain united and uphold the will of the people.

Since her ouster, Hasina has been living in exile in India and has been convicted of crimes against humanity related to hundreds of deaths during the weeks-long uprising.

(With inputs from agencies)



Tarique Rahman's upcoming swearing-in marks a significant shift in Bangladesh's political dynamics.

Modi's congratulatory call reflects India's interest in maintaining strong ties with Bangladesh. The political climate in Bangladesh remains uncertain following years of turmoil and authoritarian accusations against the previous administration.

Key Takeaways