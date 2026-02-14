403
EU Fms Meet On Sideline Of Munich Security Conf.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Foreign Ministers of France, Canada, Italy, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, and the High Representative of the European Union, met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference for the first time under the 2026 French G7 Presidency.
The French foreign ministry said in a statement, "this informal meeting, the first of the Foreign Affairs track, was an opportunity for the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mr Jean-Noأ((l Barrot, to present the key priorities of the French G7 Presidency to his counterparts: addressing the major global macroeconomic imbalances and overhauling the model of international partnerships."
"A few days ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the participation of Ukraine's Foreign Minister enabled the G7's members to reaffirm their unwavering support to the country as it defends its freedom, its sovereignty and its territorial integrity. Particular attention was paid to how the G7 will continue to support the Ukrainian energy sector, which faces direct Russian attacks," the statement said.
"The participants also discussed other major crises, including Gaza, Iran, Venezuela, the Indo-Pacific, Sudan and Haiti.
Finally, the presence of the Indian Foreign Minister sent a strong signal of France's will to involve emerging countries in the G7's discussions, particularly on subjects relating to reform of global governance and maritime security, the statement added.
"In a geopolitical context marked by profound instability, Jean-Noأ((l Barrot reiterated his desire for the G7 to continue being a key forum for dialogue and concertation to settle major crises in accordance with international law.
With the goal of strengthening multilateralism, France aims to involve other countries in G7 discussions under a partnership model, in order to effectively address the issue of global macroeconomic imbalances and the major cross-cutting threats, including with relation to drug trafficking and organized crime," the statement noted. (end)
