Kostiantynivka Remains Under Control Of AFU, Military Says

the 19th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the video on Facebook.

"Kostiantynivka is Ukraine. The city is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and no fakes about the 'presence' of the occupiers here have anything to do with reality," the military said.

They urged people to trust only official sources, emphasizing that "verified facts are our strength."

As Ukrinform reported, information about the alleged capture of the settlement of Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region by Russian forces is not true. The locality remains under the control of Ukrainian defenders despite daily airstrikes.

Photo: screenshot from video