Russia Deliberately Attacks Azerbaijan's Diplomatic Representation In Ukraine Aliyev

"There have been not only attacks on Azerbaijan's energy infrastructure in Ukraine, but also three times attacks on Azerbaijan's embassy in Ukraine. And after the first attack, we could imagine that that was accidental. And we gave our Russian colleagues all the coordinates of Azerbaijan's diplomatic representations, including the consular department, our cultural center and embassy. Despite all that, there have been two more attacks. So that was a deliberate attack on Azerbaijan's diplomatic representation," Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani president noted that the issue of Russian attacks on Azerbaijan's energy infrastructure and diplomatic missions in Ukraine has been repeatedly raised in numerous contacts between officials at the level of foreign ministries and presidential administrations.

"And we issued special statements and also the ambassador was invited and a diplomatic note was submitted. We act only in a diplomatic way. We cannot do anything else... all the necessary diplomatic steps have been taken by the Azerbaijani government," he emphasized.

He stressed that such actions by Russia are considered unfriendly toward Azerbaijan.

As Ukrinform reported, in November last year, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador in Baku to deliver a protest note over a Russian strike that damaged the Republic's embassy in Kyiv. At that time, the strike damaged the embassy building, service vehicles, the administrative building, and the consular section.

Earlier, on March 10, 2022, an airstrike on the building of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv caused severe damage to the administrative building, and a service vehicle was rendered unusable.

Photo: president