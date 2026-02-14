Pawmenities Introduces Board And Train Programs At Boston And North Shore Locations

BOSTON, MA - Pawmenities, the Boston-based pet care company operating cage-free boarding and daycare facilities in the Seaport District and Lynnfield, has expanded its offerings to include intensive board and train programs at both locations. The programs, which range from one to four weeks, pair professional obedience and behavior training with the residential boarding model the company is known for.

The move positions Pawmenities in a growing segment of the pet services market, as demand for structured, results-oriented training continues to rise among urban dog owners who lack the time or expertise to address behavioral issues on their own. Enrollment is open now through the company's training intake portal.

Program Structure and Pricing

The company is offering three program tiers. The one-week Foundation program ($999) focuses on core obedience: sit, stay, come, leash manners, and basic commands. The two-week Advanced program ($1,799) adds off-leash training, distraction proofing, and advanced recall. The four-week Transformation program ($2,999) is designed for dogs with more entrenched behavioral issues, including reactivity, persistent pulling, excessive barking, and poor recall, and includes full behavior modification work.

All three tiers include daily training sessions with certified trainers, a dedicated transfer session at pickup where trainers walk the owner through command maintenance, a personalized training manual, and lifetime follow-up support. Dogs stay on-site in the company's cage-free residential facilities throughout the program rather than in traditional kennel housing.

Training Approach

The programs use exclusively positive-reinforcement methods. Pawmenities does not use prong collars, shock collars, or other aversive tools. Trainers are certified and work with each dog on a customized plan based on an initial behavioral assessment conducted during intake.

The residential format-where dogs live with trainers rather than attending sessions and returning home-is increasingly favored by behaviorists for producing faster, more durable results. Without the competing stimuli and inconsistent reinforcement of a home environment, dogs can focus on skill acquisition in a controlled setting. The company reports a 98% success rate across more than 500 dogs trained to date.

Residential Environment

Dogs enrolled in training programs stay in the same facilities used for Pawmenities' boarding and daycare operations. At the North Shore location, that means a private waterfront home in Lynnfield that has been renovated for cage-free pet care, with open play areas, outdoor access, and round-the-clock staffing. The Boston location, situated in the Seaport District, operates under the same cage-free model with supervised socialization and structured enrichment.

The company provides daily progress videos to owners during the training period, along with updates on behavior milestones and any notes from trainers. This communication model mirrors the daily photo and report card system already in place for the company's daycare and boarding clients.

Service Area

The Boston Seaport location serves residents across the Seaport, Fort Point, South Boston, Beacon Hill, the Financial District, Back Bay, Cambridge, Brookline, and the South End. The North Shore facility in Lynnfield serves Saugus, Peabody, Lynn, North Reading, Wakefield, and surrounding communities. Both locations operate by appointment with 24/7 availability. Pickup and drop-off service is available for owners within the local service radius.

Capacity is limited at both locations. The company has historically maintained small group sizes to preserve its staff-to-dog ratio, and the same constraint applies to training program enrollment. Interested owners can review program details at pawmenities/training or begin enrollment directly at rel="nofollow" href="" pawmenities/onboarding/trainin.

Enrollment Requirements

Booking requires a 50% deposit within three days, with the balance due at pickup. Cancellations made seven or more days before the start date receive a full refund. Dogs must be current on Rabies, Distemper, and Bordetella vaccinations and must have a negative fecal test within the past year. The company is currently offering $200 off any training program for a limited time.

About Pawmenities

Pawmenities is a pet care company based in Boston, Massachusetts, offering cage-free boarding, daycare, training, and grooming services. The company operates two locations: a facility in Boston's Seaport District and a private residential property in Lynnfield on the North Shore. Founded in 2021, Pawmenities has been recognized as Best Pet Hospitality in Boston by Best of Best Review and has been featured in AP News, Daily Paws, and The Boston Weekly.