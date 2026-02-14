403
Kuwait Moi To Carry Out Live Ammunition Drill Sun.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced on Saturday that a live ammunition drill at the naval sites 'BRAVO' would be implemented from Sunday until Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. noon.
In a news statement, the ministry said that the exercise would be conducted in the area located between Ouha and Kubar islands at an altitude of 3,000 feet and below.
The ministry urged all sea-goers and boat owners not to approach the drill site during the abovementioned time, and to follow instructions, it noted.
The drill comes as part of approved training programs aiming at raising readiness and operating efficiency and enhancing air teams' potential to achieve their missions, in line with the highest levels of safety and security, the statement concluded. (end)
