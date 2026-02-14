Russia 'Poisoned' Putin Critic Navalny In Prison With 'Rare Toxin': European States
"We know the Russian state now used this lethal toxin to target Navalny in fear of his opposition," the UK foreign office said in a statement alongside Sweden, France, the Netherlands and Germany, ahead of the second anniversary of the death of the staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.Recommended For You How UAE's 'Madbasa' traps heat in windowless room to create date syrup with no machine
Britain also said it had reported Russia to the world's chemical weapons watchdog.ALSO READ
- Russian general's shooting: Putin thanks UAE for arrest of suspect Poison killed Putin critic Alexei Navalny, says wife
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
World Laureates Association Launches OPENSCI To Pioneer A Future-Oriented Open Scientific Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment