Traffic Alert: Sharjah University City Entrances, Exits Closed Till 10Pm Today
- PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Feb 2026, 8:08 PM
- By: Meher Dhanjal
As part of the Sharjah Light Festival events, Sharjah Police have announced some road closures today.
Due to a marathon being held, all entrances and exits to University City will be closed from 7pm to 10pm on Saturday, the authority said.
Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes and follow traffic instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow.
