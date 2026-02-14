PSG Stunned By Rampant Rennes, Giving Lens Chance To Move Top

MENAFN - Jordan Times) PARIS, France - Rennes, four days after firing coach Habib Beye, stunned Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 on Friday, snapping the defending champions' seven-match winning run in Ligue 1.

Second-placed Lens can now leapfrog the champions and retake top spot on Saturday if they beat Paris FC in the capital.

PSG started brightly, with Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue carving several openings to no avail.

Rennes fired Beye on Monday and promoted his assistant Sebastien Tambouret, and the same players who had lost four games on the bounce seemed transformed.

Jordanian forward Mousa Al Tamari bagged the opener, unleashing a fierce strike into the bottom corner on 34 minutes.

EstabanLepaul headed the second from a corner in the 69th minute, only for Dembele to pull a goal back two minutes later when he turned home a deflected cross.

PSG boss Luis Enrique hauled off Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for Bradley Barcola and Lee Kang-in, possibly with the midweek Champions League play-off round first leg at Monaco in mind.

Substitute Rennes striker Breel Embolo thumped in the third and decisive Rennes goal with nine minutes left to secure a famous win and lift them to fifth in the table.