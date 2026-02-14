Fortis Hospital, Mulund Unveils 'New-Age ER' Setting New Benchmarks In Emergency Care

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mulund, Maharashtra, India Fortis Hospital, Mulund today announced the launch of reimagined and enhanced next-generation Emergency Medicine Department (ER) – the New Age ER – designed to deliver rapid, protocol-driven, and outcome-focused emergency care. With advanced resuscitation infrastructure, and globally benchmarked workflows, the 'New Age ER' marks significant advancement in emergency preparedness for Mumbai. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Hon. Hemarajsingh Rajput (IPS) – Dy. Commissioner of Police (Zone 7); he was joined by Dr S. Narayani, Business Head-Fortis Hospitals Maharashtra, Dr Vishal Beri, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital Mulund & Dr Sandeep Gore, Director – Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital Mulund.

(L–R) Dr Gore; Hon. Hemarajsingh Rajput, Dy. Comm. of Police (Zone 7) Mumbai, Dr Beri & Dr S. Narayani at inauguration of the New Age ER Dept. at Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai

This reimagined emergency set-up, now with 27 beds – including two isolation beds – integrates structured clinical pathways, advanced bedside diagnostics, and multidisciplinary coordination to manage time-sensitive emergencies such as Heart Attack, Paralysis (acute Stroke), Septicemic Shock, Polytrauma, Pulmonary Embolism, and other such acute medical emergencies, where outcomes are critically dependent on rapid response, accurate diagnosis and timely intervention. Helmed by Dr Sandeep Gore, Director-Emergency Medicine, the Emergency Medicine team at Fortis Hospital Mulund, has treated over 2lac medical emergencies over the past 15yrs, and has delivered outcomes that exceed global benchmarks

The department is also a pioneer in POCUS-led resuscitation and advanced Point-of-Care-Testing (POCT), enabling bedside diagnostics within minutes. Backed by 15yrs of robust clinical data and a strong culture of continuous quality improvement, the model emphasizes measurable outcomes and 24×7 specialized Emergency Medicine coverage. The 'New Age ER' features:



Dedicated high-acuity resuscitation bays with advanced monitoring & resuscitation capabilities

Integrated POCUS and imaging support at bedside

Streamlined triage and rapid treatment zones

Expanded observation and critical care holding areas

CMO ready resuscitation capabilities

Fast track emergency out-patient care

Simulation and training space for doctors and nurses Digital dashboards for real-time quality and safety monitoring

Dr. Sandeep Gore, Director – Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mumbai, who helms the 'New Age ER' said,“Emergency medicine today is defined by protocols, preparedness, and precision. The reimagined Emergency Department further strengthens our ability to deliver time-critical interventions through rapid triage, integrated care pathways, and round-the-clock availability of trained emergency response teams. Our data in STEMI, Stroke, Sepsis, trauma, and cardiac arrest demonstrates what structured systems can achieve in improving survival and outcomes, consistently better than global benchmarks.”

Representing hundreds of patients who received life-saving CPR in the hospital's Emergency Dept., two patients joined in the inauguration today. Ms. Santoshi Kumavat (52) survived a massive Pulmonary Embolism after 35 minutes of continuous CPR. She was given Thrombolysis during ongoing resuscitation and recovered without any neurological deficit. And Ms. Vinita Bipin (50) regained pulse after 60 minutes of CPR. She then underwent primary angioplasty and made a full recovery, with no neurological damage. Such outcomes after prolonged resuscitation are considered extremely rare worldwide.

Hon. Hemarajsingh Rajput (IPS) – Dy. Commissioner of Police (Zone 7), said,“In an emergency, the first responder is often the traffic police officer on the road, helping isolate, stabilize and clear the way for an ambulance. Those few minutes they save can mean everything. It's important that their efforts are backed by emergency set-ups that are fully equipped and ready to act the moment a patient is brought in. When the road and the hospital work in sync, lives are saved.”

Fortis Hospital, Mulund continues its efforts to strengthen emergency response networks in surrounding areas in collaboration with key civic stakeholders, traffic authorities, first responders and other local bodies. Between 2019-2026, the team at Fortis Hospital Mulund has trained 14,530 Police & Traffic personnel to administer CPR during medical emergencies. In continuation of the effort, the team will train and certify all Traffic & Police personnel across Thane-Mulund-Bhandup for emergency preparedness, including first aid administration, patient stabilization and transfer.

Dr. Vishal Beri, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mumbai added,“With the 'New Age ER', we've brought together advanced infrastructure and strong clinical expertise to ensure we are truly prepared when our community needs us the most. From rapid bedside diagnostics to coordinated response teams for critical emergencies, every aspect of this department has been thoughtfully designed to act quickly and efficiently. Our aim is straightforward - to give patients and families the confidence that, in an emergency, they will receive timely, dependable, and high-quality care they can trust.”

Designed for speed, science, and survival, the 'New Age ER' at Fortis Hospital, Mulund sets a benchmark for modern emergency care delivery in Mumbai, and the unified 24/7 emergency helpline number 022 41114111 continues to enable rapid access to the hospital's level 1 trauma centre.

