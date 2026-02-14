GCC Secretary-General Highlights Council's Key Role In Tackling Migration

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Munich: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassim Mohammed Albudaiwi, affirmed that the Council's member states play an active role in supporting international efforts to address irregular migration, through contributions to development and reconstruction programs in countries affected by conflicts.

Albudaiwi added, during his speech at the event titled "Enhancing Cooperation Across Mediterranean: Jointly Addressing Security and Migration Challenges," held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, that the Council also works to provide humanitarian and relief support, helping to mitigate the causes of displacement and enhance opportunities for stability and prosperity in affected communities.

He noted that the GCC places special emphasis on strengthening partnerships with the European Union to achieve shared interests, promote security and stability, and support sustainable development efforts.

He stressed that the Council's member states possess advanced developmental, economic, and humanitarian expertise, enabling them to contribute effectively to international initiatives aimed at addressing common challenges.