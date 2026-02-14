Sadhvi Prem Baisa Died Of Heart Attack Probe Finds No Poisoning Or Assault

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 14 (IANS) Jodhpur Police Commissioner Om Prakash on Saturday disclosed that storyteller Sadhvi Prem Baisa died due to a heart attack.

According to the detailed report of the medical board, the primary cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest triggered by a serious lung condition. The Commissioner said the investigation found that compounder Devi Singh had ignored medical protocols during treatment, indicating negligence.

Based on the FSL and histopathological reports received on February 12, the medical board concluded that Sadhvi died due to shock caused by cardiopulmonary arrest resulting from lung disease, including asthma or COPD.

The police commissioner clarified that scientific examination revealed no traces of poison in her body. Additionally, no signs of sexual assault or any external or internal injuries were found.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) collected evidence at multiple levels during the investigation. The Police Commissioner stated that a fresh medical board opinion has been sought regarding the effects of certain medications administered to Sadhvi.

After receiving the board's final report, legal action will be initiated against the compounder under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Rajasthan Medical Act, 1952.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa's health deteriorated on January 28 at her Aarti Nagar ashram in Boranada, Jodhpur.

She reportedly suffered from a cold and breathing difficulties, following which compounder Devi Singh administered two injections. Soon after the injections, her condition worsened rapidly.

Her family rushed her to Preksha Hospital on Pal Road, where doctors declared her dead. Her father, Veeram Nath, brought the body back to the ashram, after which police intervention led to the body being shifted to the MGH mortuary.

A postmortem was conducted on January 29, and the body was handed over to the family the same evening.

On January 30, Sadhvi Prem Baisa was buried in Pareu village in Barmer district.

Viscera samples were sent for forensic examination on February 2. The FSL examination was completed in 11 days, and the report was submitted to Jodhpur Police on Thursday.

Based on the FSL and postmortem findings, expert opinions were also sought to finalise the investigation.