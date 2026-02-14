BSF, Police Recover Heroin Dropped By Drone Along J&K International Border

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Feb 14 (IANS) In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday recovered over 6 kg of heroin dropped by a drone along the R.S. Pura sector of the international border in Jammu district.

Officials said the seized contraband, valued at more than Rs 20 crore, was dropped in two separate consignments by a drone originating from across the border before being recovered by security forces during a joint operation.

“The joint operation reflects intensified efforts to curb cross-border drug smuggling and prevent narcotics from entering the Union Territory. Investigation is ongoing to trace the smugglers and dismantle the network involved in drone-assisted trafficking,” officials said.

Security agencies have noted an increase in attempts to smuggle arms, ammunition and narcotics using drones along the international border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Such consignments are often intended to be collected by operatives linked to smuggling or militant networks for further distribution.

Security forces, including the Army along the LoC and the BSF along the international border, have enhanced surveillance and deployed anti-drone systems to counter such threats.

Along the international border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, the BSF has intensified monitoring using advanced technology and specialised equipment.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other security agencies, continue anti-terror and anti-smuggling operations in the hinterland to identify and dismantle illegal networks involved in narcotics trafficking and related unlawful activities.

Officials said investigations are underway to identify those involved and to prevent further cross-border smuggling attempts.